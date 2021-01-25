Bad Bunny Performing “Booker T” Song At The Royal Rumble

Rapper Bad Bunny is set to perform his “Booker T” single at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view this Sunday.

We noted a few months back that the Grammy Award nominated rapper had released the “Booker T” single to pay tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer. Booker even appears in a new music video for the single, which you can see below. WWE announced this afternoon that Bad Bunny will make his first-ever live performance of the single, from his history-making album, at Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Here is WWE full announcement on the performance and the music video-