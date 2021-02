Rapper/singer Bad Bunny, who won the WWE 24/7 Title during this past Monday’s RAW, brought the belt with him for his performance on Saturday Night Live. You can check out footage from Bad Bunny’s performance below:

Bad Bunny performs "TE DESEO LO MEJOR" on SNL tonight. pic.twitter.com/ixCJtqf1iE — Bad Bunny Stats (@badbunnystats) February 21, 2021