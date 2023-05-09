Bad Bunny Reacts To His WWE Backlash Victory, Praises WWE Fans In Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny says his victory over Damian Priest in the San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash in his native Puerto Rico was a dream come true.

Bunny took to Instagram Stories on Monday to share a message about Saturday’s co-main event, Backlash. He called the San Juan fans the best pro wrestling fans in the world and said they were the stars of Friday’s SmackDown and Saturday’s Backlash.

“I’m still processing this. There are no words to describe what I felt that day… wow! it was a dream,” he wrote in a translated message. “Thank you PUERTO RICO!!! You were the stars these two nights! There is no energy like the one you provided!! people now know who the best wrestling fans in the world are!! P FKN R!!!”

Carlito and Savio Vega made surprise appearances in the Bunny vs. Priest match, as well as The Judgment Day and The LWO, as previously stated. For those who missed it, you can read about Bunny’s WWE future and backstage reactions to the Street Fight by clicking here, and you can read more backstage news by clicking here.

Bunny’s in-ring return and LWO Puerto Rico t-shirt sales both contributed to WWE Backlash’s massive success, as detailed at this link.

Bunny has appeared on several WWE shows since performing his “Booker T” single at the 2021 Royal Rumble to pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer of the same name. The former WWE 24/7 Champion made his ring debut at WrestleMania 37 in 2021, defeating The Miz and John Morrison with then-babyface Priest. Bunny then competed in the 2022 Royal Rumble, where he entered at 27th. He was eliminated by winner Brock Lesnar as the 26th elimination, but he had already eliminated Sheamus on his own, and then he and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio eliminated Dolph Ziggler. Bunny returned at WrestleMania 39 to begin working with Rey against The Judgment Day, which resulted in The LWO’s return and Bunny’s joining the faction this week.

