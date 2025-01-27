Bad Bunny Reveals Who Pitched His Canadian Destroyer Spot At WWE WrestleMania 37

Rap music icon Bad Bunny, who has competed for WWE, appeared on Hot Ones to discuss various topics, including who pitched his Canadian Destroyer spot for his tag team match with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrion at WrestleMania 37.

Bunny said, “That was John Morrison’s idea. Like, ‘You should do the Canadian Destroyer and we call it the Bunny Destroyer.’ We did it, we practiced it. I really learned a lot about him, about Damian Priest, The Miz, and all the guys that was coaching me.”

You can check out Bunny’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)