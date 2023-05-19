Bad Bunny Says He Felt Like He Was Going To “Die” Following His Match With Damian Priest

Bad Bunny recently spoke with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, Bunny discussed his match against Damian Priest at the 2023 WWE Backlash PLE:

Wow, that was insane. That was really crazy, the people, the energy was another level. What happened that night, I’m never going to forget it. I remember, I said before the WrestleMania fight that day was one of my favorite moments of my life, but the Backlash fight in Puerto Rico was another level. It was really one of the biggest and best moments of my life, I really enjoyed that fight.”

“I suffered. Yeah, I got hurt. I got hurt. My back, my back. My whole body, bro. My whole body. I felt that I was going to die after that match. I really thought that I was going to die after the match, but it’s part of it. I was prepared then, and now I’m going to drop a song. I know. I’m a crazy guy. I love it. I love it, and that’s what matters.”

(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)