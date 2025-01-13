Bad Bunny Says He Wants To Put His Life At Risk In The Ring In WWE Return

Bad Bunny spoke with Rolling Stone this week for an interview, during which he spoke about his love for WWE and wanting to return and “put his life at risk in the ring.”

“I want to do it one more time,” he said. “I want to put my life at risk in the ring. I felt like I didn’t risk it enough in the ring, and I want to do it. I want to scare my mother.”

He continued, “When? I don’t know. We stay in contact with the people at WWE, we’re always paying attention to what’s going on. But when, I don’t know. I hope there’s a time where I can really get ready, like I did the last few times. And I’d love to take more time to get ready physically.”

As far as plans for an actual return, Bad Bunny seems to be leaning towards the heel side of the performance realm this time around.

“But man, just like in music, I do this to get better and to do something different. Sometimes, I say, ‘I’m going to quit everything and just do wrestling full time,’” he said. “I feel like in wrestling, I just go sporadically as a celebrity. I’m going to go full time and be a heel. That’s what I’d love. [Laughs.] I was always a fan of the villains more than the good guys.”

