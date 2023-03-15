Bad Bunny Says His Match At WrestleMania 37 Was Possibly Best Night Of His Life

Is Bad Bunny a true WWE fan?

There doesn’t seem to be much doubt, if there ever was, following his appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” this week.

While on the popular late night talk show, the hip-hop performer and longtime friend of WWE looked back on his match at WrestleMania 37, calling it possibly “the best night of his life.”

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how he’s always loved pro wrestling: “I love wrestling since I was a kid. In my songs, I have a lot of wrestling references. WWE said, ‘Woah, this guy is a fan of us so we should [do] something with him.’ So they asked, ‘You want to be a referee?’ I said I want to fight. ‘Really? You sure?’ Yeah, I want to fight. I want to be in the ring, and I want to fight.”

On whether he was nervous for his WrestleMania 37 match: “I was, I really was. That day, I’m not 100% sure, but I think that’s the best day of my life. Yes, that’s the best day of my life.”