Bad Bunny Says Wrestling Is “100% Real,” The Undertaker and More Stars Respond

Rapper/singer Bad Bunny, who worked a match at Wrestlemania 37 PPV, appeared on HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted and talked about his WWE experience. Bad Bunny said he gained a new level of respect for wrestling while saying it is 100% real.

Undertaker, Triple H, and Aleister Black were among those that responded to Bad Bunny’s comments:

