Bad Bunny To Discuss WrestleMania On HBO Show

Rapper Bad Bunny and other celebrities are set to discuss his WWE experience during a new episode of “The Shop: Uninterrupted” on HBO and HBO Max. HBO Sports and Uninterrupted announced today that “The Shop: Uninterrupted” will return for its fourth season this Friday, May 28 at 9:30pm with Bad Bunny as one of the guests.

Joining hosts LeBron James and Maverick Carter for this season premiere, the group will also feature Bunny, rapper Jay-Z, WNBA player Nneka Ogwumike, and marketing executive Paul Rivera. They will discuss WrestleMania 37, confidence on the big stage, and parenthood.

Bunny has been away from WWE TV since he and Damian Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37 Night One in April. However, Night Two of WrestleMania featured a promo with Triple H and the rapper, to promote his 2022 tour that quickly sold out, and to open the door for a WWE return after he finishes with the tour.