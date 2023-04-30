Bad Bunny Update, WWE Backlash Press Conference Details, Current PLE Line-Up

As PWMania.com previously reported, the Backlash press conference has been scheduled for next Friday.

Bad Bunny will host the Backlash press conference, which will air live next Friday at 12 p.m. ET from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock and the WWE Network, as well as the WWE channels on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Bunny will also appear on next Friday’s Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown, which will take place at the same location, for the final build to the Street Fight with Damian Priest. The final SmackDown card can be found by clicking here.

In regards to Bad Bunny’s Backlash role, it was announced on RAW that he will no longer be hosting the show due to the Street Fight with Priest. Michael Cole, however, stated on Friday night’s SmackDown that the Grammy winner will still host the Premium Live Event.

In the official match preview, WWE still refers to Bunny as the host, stating, “Don’t miss when the host of WWE Backlash goes one-on-one with Priest in an all-out brawl, streaming LIVE from Puerto Rico on Saturday, May 6, at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.”

The 2023 WWE Backlash Premium Live Event will take place next Saturday, May 6 at San Juan’s Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.

The current announced card is as follows:

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Zelina Vega vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Street Fight

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, The Usos) vs. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins vs. Omos