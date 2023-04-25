Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest Street Fight Set For WWE Backlash 2023

Things have changed.

WWE Backlash 2023 will no longer be hosted by recording artist Bad Bunny.

Instead, the most streamed artist on planet earth will instead be competing at the upcoming WWE premium live event.

Following his appearance on Monday Night Raw this week where he beat down Damian Priest with a Kendo stick as revenge for getting put through a table by The Judgment Day member a few weeks ago, Bad Bunny made a big announcement.

Bad Bunny revealed that he will no longer be hosting WWE Backlash 2023, as he will instead be competing in a Street Fight against Damian Priest.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the premium live event on 5/6:

WWE BACKLASH (5/6/2023): SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

* Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest (Street Fight)* Austin Theory (C) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed (U.S. Title)* Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Zelina Vega (SmackDown Women’s Title)* Bianca Belair (C) vs. Iyo Sky (Raw Women’s Title)* Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes* Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Omos* Solo Sikoa & The Usos vs. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens & Riddle

