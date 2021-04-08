Bad Bunny’s In-Ring Trainers For WrestleMania 37 Match Revealed

In an article on Billboard.com, it was noted that WWE official Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak have been training Bad Bunny for his match at Wrestlemania 37. Pearce commented on the matter:

“I think it was intimidating for him, like it would be for any new prospect walking into the WWE Performance Center. I saw him looking around and marveling at the pictures and ring, like ‘Man, this is real.’” It got even more real when Bunny took his first “bump,” which is wrestling parlance for a fall onto the mat or ground. “I read somewhere that a backward fall onto a mat feels like a 30 mile-per-hour car crash. That first one, [Bunny’s] eyes got wide and his soul leaped out of his chest.”

“I don’t think this guy has a pause button. If he’s interested in continuing in sports entertainment, I can’t see any reason why we wouldn’t want to have him.”