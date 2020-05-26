Balor vs. Priest Announced For NXT TakeOver: IYH

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest is now official for the WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event.

NXT “Takeover: In Your House” will take place on Sunday, June 7 from the NXT Arena at Full Sail Live on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. It will air live on the WWE Network.

Below is the current announced card for “Takeover: In Your House”:

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Tournament Finals for the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title

El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Drake Maverick or Kushida or Jake Atlas

Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest