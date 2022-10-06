Bandido Confirms WWE Offer, Has Not Signed with AEW Yet, What Tony Khan Told Him

Bandido has not signed with AEW, and he’s been approached by WWE.

Bandido made his AEW debut in the Dynamite main event two weeks ago, losing to ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. After the match, AEW officials reportedly offered Bandido a contract, and Fightful reported on Wednesday of this week that the two sides had agreed on contract terms. Later, Dave Meltzer reported that the former ROH and PWG World Champion had signed the contract.

Bandido recently spoke with Mas Luchas in Mexico and stated that he is still in contract negotiations with AEW. He also revealed that he was approached by WWE.

Bandido stated that after the Dynamite debut, Jericho and AEW President Tony Khan approached him and tried to persuade him to sign with the company. Khan allegedly stated he didn’t just want Bandido in AEW, but that, “I need you in AEW.”

While Bandido had not signed with AEW at the time of the interview, he did state that AEW is most likely where he will end up.

