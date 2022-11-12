Bandido Officially Signs With AEW, Tony Khan Comments

It’s official.

Bandido is the latest to become “#AllElite.”

AEW and ROH President Tony Khan took to Twitter after the masked fan-favorite’s victory over RUSH on AEW Rampage to advance in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament to confirm the news.

“Congratulations, Bandido,” Khan wrote. “What a huge win moments ago on AEW Rampage on TNT tonight!!”

Khan continued, “Now it’s official: Bandido is ALL ELITE! See you in Bridgeport at Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite on TBS!”

Check out the announcement embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of AEW and ROH President Tony Khan.