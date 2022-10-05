Bandido Reaches an Agreement With AEW

According to reports, Bandido has reached an arrangement with AEW.

PWMania.com reported last week how AEW officials had a significant interest in signing Bandido after his main event loss against ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, which marked Bandido’s debut. It was also reported that immediately after the match ended, he was presented with a contract offer.

Bandido has reportedly reached an agreement with AEW over the terms of their contract, according to Fightful Select. An agreement has been reached between the two parties, however there is no confirmation yet as to whether or not he has actually signed the paperwork.

Bandido was booked on short notice for his AEW debut, and he actually struggled to get his gear in time for the bout. Bandido pieced together the gear he wore in the match against Jericho as a result of a series of events.

Bandido’s demeanor and attitude in the scenario have been praised by a number of people working for AEW. These praises have come in response to the fact that Bandido was unable to get his gear and was booked to lose his debut.

In recent months, Bandido reportedly attracted interest from a number of different companies.

Bandido’s return to the AEW ring has not yet been given a timetable, but we will keep you posted as new information becomes available.