Bandido Reportedly Finished With Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide

Following a spectacular match with RUSH in November, Bandido signed with All Elite Wrestling.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bandido may have parted ways with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide due to a recent booking with another company.

Bandido competed in the main event of The Crash on June 2, and AAA’s head booker Konnan had previously stated that if Bandido worked that show, the Mexican promotion would no longer be able to use him.

Bandido, Galeno del Mal, and Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Bobby Fish, Flamita, and Pierroth Jr. in the match.