Bandido Returning To AEW On Wednesday’s Dynamite, Updated Line-Up

Bandido’s AEW return match has been confirmed, and he will be given a title shot.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bandido has been out of action due to visa issues, but it was reported this week that he had finally received his new US visa and passport and would be returning soon.

AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Bandido will return to AEW on Wednesday’s live Dynamite. He will square off against AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy.

“This Wednesday, 4/26 Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT AEW International Title @orangecassidy vs @bandidowrestler Orange Cassidy has won 19 straight title defenses, but standing in the way of 20 is the highly anticipated return of Bandido THIS WEDNESDAY!,” Khan wrote.

Cassidy has successfully defended his title 19 times since defeating PAC on the October 12 Dynamite. He most recently defeated Dralistico at AEW Battle of the Belts VI on April 7, Buddy Matthews at Dynamite on April 12, and Gabriel Kidd at NJPW Collision In Philadelphia on April 16.

Bandido’s most recent AEW match was a loss to Bryan Danielson on January 18’s Dynamite. On February 5, he worked two AAA Rey De Reyes matches in Mexico before losing to Gringo Loco at GCW Eye For An Eye on March 17. Bandido will most likely work for AEW and ROH, according to Khan.

The following is the updated card for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Sunrise, Florida’s FLA Live Arena, as well as Khan’s full tweet:

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Taya Valkyrie

* Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin in the finals of the Four Pillars Tournament with the winner challenging AEW World Champion MJF at Double Or Nothing on May 28

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against the returning Bandido