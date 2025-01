AEW star Bandido appeared on an episode of Hey! (EW), he talked about several topics, including the meaning behind the name of his finishing move, “The 21 Plex.”

Bandido said, “21 is the number which my father plays football when I was a kid. I said, if I was, if I can be a professional football soccer, I want to use that number on my shirt.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)