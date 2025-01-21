Bandido Shares Wild Story Of Wrestling His First Match In Prison

AEW star Bandido appeared on an episode of Hey! (EW), where he talked about a number of topics including how his first-ever wrestling match took place in an actual jail.

Bandido said, “That was very good, you know?. The prisoners were very kind with us. Well, you know, that was a problem because in Mexican jails, they need to put some… I don’t know how do you say… (Stamp?) Yeah, stamp. But it’s invisible stamp. So we put some water on our hair and some oil and we erase.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)