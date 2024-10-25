Bandido Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite And Hints At In-Ring Return

It appears that AEW will soon see the return of one of its stars who has been sidelined due to injury.

Bandido has been sidelined after suffering an injury while working a match that aired in June 2023 on a Rampage episode, losing to Konosuke Takeshita in a singles match. A wrist injury forced him to sit out, but he had to overcome some challenges along the way.

Bandido was initially diagnosed with triangular fibrocartilage complex injury. However, Bandido desired a second opinion and obtained one before undergoing surgery the following month.

Bandido was reportedly close to returning to the ring until his return was postponed due to an injury that did not heal properly and required additional surgery. The original hope was that he would return in April. Things took longer, with a previous update in August stating that he had not been cleared, but would be soon.

Ibou from WrestlePurists reports Bandido was reportedly seen backstage at AEW Dynamite this week, stating that he was ready to go.