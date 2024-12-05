Bandido’s Return Teased On AEW Dynamite

By
James Hetfield
-
(Photo Credit: AEW)

During Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, a video vignette aired teasing the return of former ROH World Champion Bandido to the company.

There’s no word yet on when Bandido will make his return, but he has been out of in-ring action since June 2023 due to a wrist injury that required two surgeries.

 

