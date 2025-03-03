Barbed Wire In Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn Unsanctioned Match Was Not Gimmicked

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn faced off in an Unsanctioned Match at the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event at Toronto’s Rogers Centre. The brutal encounter featured an array of weapons, including chairs, tables, and a barbed wire-wrapped chair.

In the final moments, Zayn executed a Blue Thunder Bomb onto a pile of chairs but only secured a two-count. Owens then wrapped a chair around Zayn’s neck and rammed him into the ring post twice before delivering a devastating apron powerbomb, followed by a second powerbomb to clinch the victory.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE sources claimed that the barbed wire used in the match was not gimmicked or shaved down, reportedly at the request of at least one competitor.

After the match, as Owens continued his assault on Zayn, Randy Orton made a shocking appearance. He delivered a sudden RKO to Owens and attempted a punt kick, but security intervened before he could execute it.