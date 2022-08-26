Barbed Wire Match Announced for Impact Victory Road

Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road event will feature a Barbed Wire Massacre match.

Moose, Sami Callihan, and Steve Maclin will appear in the first-ever Triple Threat Barbed Wire Massacre. The match was made Thursday night after Callihan was attacked backstage by Moose and Maclin after confronting them, and barbed wire was used. Later, a bloody Callihan appeared and issued the Victory Road challenge. Moose and Callihan

This will be the fifth barbed wire match in the history of Impact. Eddie Edwards defeated Callihan in the final barbed wire match at Hard To Kill 2021. Callihan also worked a barbed wire match in 2018 with Jake and Dave Crist, losing to Santana, Ortiz, and Homicide.

Victory Road will take place from Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, September 23. For Ultimate Insiders members, the event will be broadcast live on Impact Plus and YouTube.

As of this writing, no other matches for Victory Road have been confirmed, but Mike Bennett and Matt Taven are set to face Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers. Maria Kanellis will be barred from ringside following Karl Anderson’s victory over Bennett on last night’s Impact.