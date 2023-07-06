“Barbie” Featuring John Cena Getting Banned In Several Countries

She’s a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world …

Unless that world includes Vietnam or The Philippines.

The new “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, and including John Cena, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman and Kate McKinnon in the cast, is drumming up controversy ahead of its’ release.

According to Deadline.com, the movie is being banned from any commercial screenings in Vietnam due to a scene that has geographical implications that the region is contesting.

It’s also worth noting that The Philippines is “deliberating” a permit to let the movie be screened in the country.

The film, which features John Cena portraying a mermaid, will be released on July 21, 2023.