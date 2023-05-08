Baron Corbin Addresses On Possibly Bringing Back His “Lone Wolf” Persona In WWE

WWE star Baron Corbin recently appeared on the Catch Club for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Corbin commented on possibly bringing back his “lone wolf” persona in WWE:

“Lone Wolf, that was my attitude. Rock and roll, I rode a motorcycle, I’m tattooed, I live that lifestyle. That was a very natural role for me. Then, stepping into the ‘Constable’ role, it was a big-time change. I had to go from a guy who’s known for just being athletic and wrestling, and I had to really master the promo. I had to open Raw with a six-minute monologue by myself. That’s hard to do. I had to really learn that, so I loved the ‘Constable’ phase because it got me extremely comfortable with a microphone in front of the audience to convey emotion, to convey whatever story I’m trying to tell to these people, and put that emotion behind it. I love the King Corbin gimmick; I thought that was just so fun,” he continued. “That was the first time I really felt like okay, ‘I’m putting on an outfit and becoming a character.’ I had the crown, I had the big coat, and the way I carried myself.”

“I would love to get back to that grittiness of ‘The Lone Wolf,’ but makes a little bit of everything in it. ‘The Lone Wolf was a little one-dimensional. It didn’t have all that mentions that I think you need to be a John Cena or a Roman Reigns,” said Corbin. “Roman Reigns can take you from him being just a big bully to you can see the frustration or the sadness or when he feels like the table is crumbling. He can take you through all those emotions; I think that’s what you need to have a successful character. So when I’ve gotten these different characters through the time, they’ve all been very different. It’s been the tough guy badass if you will, then it was the ‘rule-follower.’ Nose up, ‘I’m better than everybody’ with Constable. Then ‘The King,’ it was the power. It was the grace. It was all things. Then sad Corbin was full of different emotions that people got to experience, and then into Happy Corbin. So like, I’ve given everybody every emotion now. Let’s combine them all, put them into one thing, and make some magic.”

You can check out the complete interview:



(h/t to Robert DeFelice for the transcription)