Baron Corbin Addresses Online Report About The End Of WWE Run

On Friday evening, it was reported that Baron Corbin, Indi Hartwell, and Tegan Nox were leaving WWE. According to Fightful.com, while it has not been confirmed, there is internal speculation within WWE that Corbin’s contract will run until the end of the year.

It appears that WWE’s decision to part ways with Corbin was not made in advance. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, WWE “had Corbin at a Netflix commercial/filming shoot six days before he was told his contract wouldn’t be extended.” Corbin replied to Sapp, “That is a fact.”

Corbin, Iyo SKY, Kairi Sane, Motor City Machine Guns, Elektra Lopez, and members of the LWO were among the WWE stars reported to have attended the Netflix shoot.