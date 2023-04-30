Baron Corbin Breaks Losing Streak At WWE Live Event, Receives Huge Babyface Reaction (Video)

When Baron Corbin was paired with JBL as his manager in 2022, it appeared that WWE had hit the reset button.

He went on a winning streak, but for whatever reason, his push waned and JBL was dropped from his act. Corbin hasn’t won a match in months, and he’s been used to put other people over on house shows.

Corbin had been on a losing streak this year until Saturday’s live event in Paris, France. Corbin received a huge reaction before and during his match, as seen in the clip below, and a monster reaction when he defeated Rick Boogs.

Whatever Corbin’s plans are in the United States, it’s clear that he’s popular in parts of Europe, and the reactions may persuade management to move him back up the card.

Click here for complete WWE Saturday Night Main Event live events results from Paris, France.