Baron Corbin Calls Top Wrestling Journalist A ‘Cancer’

Baron Corbin responded to an Instagram post that called out fans for being negative about a rumored John Cena vs. Elias match at Wrestlemania because F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer called it “underwhelming.” Here is what Corbin wrote:

“People need to realize he is a cancer to the entire wrestling industry not just wwe. He inspires hatred to anything and everything he doesn’t like or agree with. For example I may not like a band and that’s fine. But what separates us is I don’t have to continually bash them online or work to get others to hate them as well. I don’t have the time or energy to be that negative of a person.”