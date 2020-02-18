Baron Corbin Calls Top Wrestling Journalist A ‘Cancer’

Baron Corbin responded to an Instagram post that called out fans for being negative about a rumored John Cena vs. Elias match at Wrestlemania because F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer called it “underwhelming.” Here is what Corbin wrote:
“People need to realize he is a cancer to the entire wrestling industry not just wwe. He inspires hatred to anything and everything he doesn’t like or agree with. For example I may not like a band and that’s fine. But what separates us is I don’t have to continually bash them online or work to get others to hate them as well. I don’t have the time or energy to be that negative of a person.”
He’s got a point. There’s nothing worse than a bunch of brainless idiots who sit around and wait to be told. What’s good wrestling, and how you should enjoy it. I’m glad to be one of the small few who aren’t under the Meltzer spell. I can’t imagine an old out of touch denture wearing wrestling mark obsessed. Who thinks he’s part of the cool grown up kids club. Telling me how to enjoy what I watch.