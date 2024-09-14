Baron Corbin Looks Back On His Success As A Tag Team Competitor

WWE star Baron Corbin appeared on WrestleManiac UK to talk about a number of topics related to pro wrestling, including teaming with Apollow Crews.

Corbin said, “Apollo and I have been friends for nearly 12 years now. Him and I fought each other in London in NXT. It’s been a cool ride for him and I.”

On his success as a tag team competitor:

“It’s been great. Having somebody to kind of lean on a little bit. It’s a great feeling to have and you can kind of share those commonalities.”

On feeling stuck before he went to NXT:

“When I was kind of finishing my time up there on the main roster before NXT, like, I was stuck man… [Allying with JBL] didn’t resonate with the audience like I saw it; I still think it could have been so successful. It kinda put me in a dark place in a sense.”

On finding his footing there:

“The fans got a new version of me down there where they were like: ‘Oh, he can go?’”

You can check out Corbin’s comments in the video below.