Baron Corbin Makes History At WWE NXT Vengeance Day

WWE NXT kicked off the year with its first PLE, Vengeance Day, held on Sunday night at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee.

This show’s main event was WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams, which left fans buzzing after Carmelo Hayes turned on Williams.

Other notable matches included North American Champion Oba Femi vs. Dragon Lee, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals featuring Hayes and Williams vs. Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, and NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez. Corbin and Breakker were eliminated in the tournament’s final round.

Corbin became only the seventh star in history to finish second in the tournament before winning it. He joins Pete Dunne, Wes Lee, and Cora Jade as stars who have accomplished this.

Corbin previously reached the finals in 2015 with Rhyno, but they were defeated by Finn Balor and Samoa Joe.