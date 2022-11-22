Baron Corbin on Braun Strowman: “If Nobody Else is Saying It About You, Then You’re Full of Crap”

During an interview on Corey Graves’ podcast “After The Bell,” Baron Corbin discussed Braun Strowman’s social media comments about “flippy flopper” wrestlers.

Strowman’s comments drew backlash from fans and wrestlers on social media, and they were brought up again this week on SmackDown during a backstage segment with Ricochet.

When asked about Strowman’s tweet, Corbin said that if someone isn’t willing to stand up for what they say, they’re just looking for attention, and claiming to be the best big man when no one else is isn’t valid.

Corbin stated, “I think, yeah, do you but whatever it is, stand behind it [Corbin said about Braun Strowman’s tweets that caused a stir]. If you cower and back down after, then you didn’t really mean it, you were doing it for clout, doing it for show, doing it for social media. I don’t do anything for social media and I also don’t go out and label myself whatever it is.”

“If you’re gonna go out and tweet, ‘I’m the greatest big man this business has ever seen,’ if you’re saying it and you’re the one that’s having to put the title, nobody else is saying it about you, then you’re full of crap and so if you’re gonna go out there and you’re gonna bash little guys, look, I have some respect for guys like Rey Mysterio who have done unbelievable things at his size and his stature and he is iconic and there will be a lot of people that will come along in the future that will get compared to him and wanna be him but there will never be another Rey Mysterio. There is a place for those guys like we talked about. It may not be the main event but there is a place for them so if you’re gonna go out on social media and say those things and the minute people start firing back at you, you back down or you cower away or you try to say it was a joke, that’s when I get irritated. Stand behind what you say, be a man and back it up and also, for me, I’m going out there, for ten years now, I’ve irritated people and not cared how they felt.”

“My job is not to make anybody who watches what I do happy. That is not my job. For right now, Braun, that is his job. His job is to go out, get people excited, he’s on that side of the fence, he’s a ‘good guy’ if you will and so to go out and do that, I don’t understand it but you know, I think that you should take pride in being a big man and putting on a show like that but the minute you have to tell people how good you are and make up your own star rating, I’m out.”

Strowman recently finished up a feud with Omos. Corbin was defeated by Drew McIntyre on RAW due to outside shenanigans by Akira Tozawa, and it appears that a Corbin vs. Tozawa match is on the way.

(H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)