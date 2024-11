Former WWE star Baron Corbin spoke with The Takedown on SI.com on a number of topics, including what he thinks his legacy will be in WWE.

Corbin said, “I think my legacy will be a guy who can be put in any situation and make it work. What I want it to be and what it will be may be different. I would love to be a guy who gets invited to the Hall of Fame 10 years from now.”

You can check out Corbin’s comments in the video below.