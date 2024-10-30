Baron Corbin On WWE NXT Stint: ‘I Needed A Fresh Start To Elevate My Game’

WWE star Baron Corbin spoke with Fightful about a number of topics, including his time on NXT and the reason he went to the brand.

Corbin said, “It’s definitely a concentrated effort when I came back to the main roster. I went to NXT to fix a lot of things. Not just with my wrestling, but I had been beaten by everybody, I had to revamp who I was and leave that in the past, to get that fresh start on the main roster. If you saw me come out and do the same things you saw me do two years ago, you wouldn’t care. You would say, ‘Oh, he’s still the same guy.’ It is a concentrated effort to create a new way that I move and things I do in the ring to elevate it and make it exciting. Plus, down at NXT, those boys can go. I had to evolve my game to run with those guys like Ilja, Carmelo, and Bron. The list of guys you haven’t seen is amazing. I had to step my game up. It made me better for everybody to see.”

You can check out Corbin’s comments in the video below.

