Baron Corbin Reacts to Comment About Potentially Being Released From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, there is a belief that WWE “gave up” on pushing Baron Corbin with JBL.

A fan wrote the following on Twitter regarding Corbin’s situation:

“If there is one person @WWE could cut right now, wave the 90 day non compete clause, & have zero worry about ANY company signing him it would be @BaronCorbinWWE! The only time I was happy to see him was when @PatMcAfeeShow made fun of him calling him #BumAssCorbin! That was gold!”

Corbin reacted, writing, “Seriously some people just make me sick. I will never understand what’s wrong with you.” The fan then ended up deleting the tweet.