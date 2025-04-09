Baron Corbin Recalls “Craziest Reaction” Of His Career After Hitting Becky Lynch

Former WWE star Baron Corbin (Bishop Dyer) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss several topics, including which moment became one of the craziest reactions in his career.

Corbin said, “When I hit Becky, it was in Philly, and it was still one of the craziest reactions in my career because it was so just different. Like, the shock of silence when it initially happened, and then, like, a massive pop because I can’t believe we saw that, into guttural boos, where I kind of got all three reactions for one thing.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.