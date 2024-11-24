Baron Corbin Recalls His Transition From The NFL To Pro Wrestling And WWE

Former WWE star Baron Corbin spoke with The Takedown on SI.com on a number of topics, including making the transition from pro football in the NFL to pro wrestling and WWE,

Corbin said, “I’d met a manager, he’s a band manager for a lot of bigger bands, and we were on a cruise, and he asked me, ‘What’s the next thing for you if football’s not it?’ I was like, ‘Man, I’m kind of over football so I’m ready to move on past it.’ I had an injury in my shoulder and the way it was handled to me left a little bit of a bad taste in my mouth.’”

On his manager encouraging him to try WWE:

“He was like, ‘Dude, go to WWE. It’s a longer career, you have way more longevity, not so damaging on your health.’ He knew Neil [Lawi], and Neil ran the music for WWE, and he still does, he called Neil, Neil called Johnny Ace [John Laurinaitis], and then they called me and they brought me out for a tryout and I was signed like three weeks later.”

You can check out Corbin’s comments in the video below.