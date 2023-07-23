Baron Corbin Reveals Advice He Got From John Cena That Has Helped His Career Immensely

WWE star Baron Corbin appeared on an episode of WWE’s After The Bell podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including advice he got from 16-time World Champion John Cena after their match at the 2017 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event that has helped his career immensely.

Corbin said, “Then I came to WWE and I had a lot of conversations with John Cena and he’s a guy that will give you the truth no matter what. There’s few people in this business that will do that and John will tell you, ‘That sucked.’ ‘You’re not good enough for that.’ ‘Wasn’t great’ or, ‘That was awesome.’ ‘That was a great job’ but he was a guy who I have conversations (with) at length in the gym when I was coming up a little bit and getting on the main roster. Two things that he’s really preached on me is always think about what’s next, where do you go after this show tomorrow and a lot of guys don’t do that. Like when I had the match with him at SummerSlam (2017), he’s like, ‘Think about Monday night. We’re gonna do what we do at SummerSlam but what are you doing Monday night?’ So always have a few steps ahead so I always try to think of that but then the other thing that really stuck with me that John has preached which I think has helped my career immensely is that how do you take what you’re given and make it the absolute best you can? And that process he goes through when he’s handed a promo. Okay, I see what you want and you want this exactly like this. How do I make it the best I can absolutely make it and it’s kind of one of those things you see a challenge in it. We all get promos, we all get opportunities, we all get things that we may or may not wanna do. How do I make it stand out? How do I make it amazing? How do I make this and turn it into gold? And I think Sad Corbin’s the prime example of that. When Vince (McMahon) tasked me with that, I saw it as an opportunity to change, show character work and just to add another level to my body of work and it was only supposed to be like a two week thing and it ended up running for months because I went all in.“

“If you can do that (try to make the best out of situations you’re put in), you get longevity in your career. The plan wasn’t to be here three or four years. The plan was to spend the rest of my career and never work for another employer other than WWE.“

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to PostWrestling for transcribing the above quotes)