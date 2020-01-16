Baron Corbin Takes A Shot At Match From AEW Dynamite

Baron Corbin was critical of the fatal four-way tag team match that kicked off this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite and Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com issued a response to Corbin. You can check out footage from the match below:

Winner gets a title shot so…..forget covers, everybody get pops, spot spot spot dive dive dive spot spot spot spot dive dive dive dive spot dive spot dive spot group spot group spot dive, get your shit in, neck beards “this is awesome” pic.twitter.com/E6X4zg7s3d — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) January 16, 2020