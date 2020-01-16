Baron Corbin Takes A Shot At Match From AEW Dynamite

Baron Corbin was critical of the fatal four-way tag team match that kicked off this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite and Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com issued a response to Corbin. You can check out footage from the match below:
Winner gets a title shot so…..forget covers, everybody get pops, spot spot spot dive dive dive spot spot spot spot dive dive dive dive spot dive spot dive spot group spot group spot dive, get your shit in, neck beards “this is awesome” pic.twitter.com/E6X4zg7s3d
— THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) January 16, 2020
You look really smart when your own company's opener was the exact same style. Please teach Levesque about his promotion, fans and style to save the business. But hey, you'd be the guy mad when they started shooting jumpers instead of set shots. https://t.co/CfdwJ7iFzi
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 16, 2020
