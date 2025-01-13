Baron Corbin vs. Josh Barnett Announced For “The People vs. GCW”

“The People vs. GCW” lineup continues to take shape.

On Monday, GameChanger Wrestling (GCW) announced via social media that former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin, working under his real name of Tom Pestock, will be making his promotional debut at the company’s next event.

“The People vs. GCW” will feature Tom Pestock vs. Josh Barnett in a Bloodsport Match.

The show will also feature an appearance by former ECW Original, Sabu, as well as many other familiar faces to longtime and modern wrestling fans.

Check out the official announcement regarding Baron Corbin’s GCW debut below.