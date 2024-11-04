Baron Corbin’s Departure From WWE Was Seemingly A Late Decision

Baron Corbin was one of several wrestlers who left WWE last week after the company decided not to renew his contract. Indie Hartwell and Tegan Nox were released from their contracts.

Over the weekend, Corbin responded to an Instagram user who claimed WWE ‘fumbled’ him. Corbin agreed with the sentiment, despite having been with the company for ten years.

Following a successful NXT run, Corbin was promoted to the main roster in 2016. Throughout his WWE career, he enjoyed continued success and was consistently booked by Vince McMahon.

Corbin joined NXT in 2023, where he underwent several character changes, including a one-week return of the Lone Wolf. He was promoted to the main roster earlier this year, but the company did not do much with him there.

According to Fightful Select, several WWE Raw and SmackDown stars attended a Netflix commercial and video shoot on October 27. Corbin, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, Motor City Machine Guns, Elektra Lopez, and LWO members were all in attendance.

Given Corbin’s presence at the shoot, it appears that WWE did not plan to part ways ahead of time.