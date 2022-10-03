Barstool Sports Founder Apologises to Tony Khan, Calls Nick Khan a Snake

On Twitter, the founder of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, made some comments about co-WWE President Nick Khan.

Robbie Fox from Barstool Sports reached out to fans to find out which questions they would like to see addressed in an upcoming interview with AEW President Tony Khan. When Portnoy wrote the following, he had the Khans mixed up:

When he got Barstool Van Talk cancelled why did he then invite me to sit next to him at a fight at MSG as his guest and pretend that I didn’t know he was responsible? Did he think I was stupid or that I’d just forget or is he just that two faced? https://t.co/uwHkWSS632 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 3, 2022

After the error was brought to his attention, Portnoy issued the following comments to make the necessary corrections:

Quick correction. I got the wrong Khan. Tony we like. Nick is the guy who is full of shit. Carry on. https://t.co/PuI3KhRLgF — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 3, 2022

The apology was accepted by the AEW President, who wrote as follows:

2 more different people we could not be. Here’s to not being two-faced + here’s to a big week of @AEWonTV, the #AEWDynamite 3 year anniversary Wednesday on TBS, our first XL 2 hour,15 minute episode ever!

Friday the first ever live 2 hour #AEWRampage/#BattleOfTheBelts on TNT! https://t.co/fMzV3DxIsq — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 3, 2022

After airing just a single episode of Barstool Van Talk on ESPN 2 at 1 am Eastern Time in October 2017, the network decided to cancel the show. This show is an adaptation of the Pardon My Take podcast, which “Big Cat” Dan Katz and PFT Commenter hosted.

In spite of the show’s time slot, it managed to attract a respectable number of viewers, 88,000 in total.

It was reported that Nick Khan, who was a talent agent at CAA at the time, sent an email to ESPN President John Skipper and Connor Schell, executive vice president of content, including screenshots from a 2014 Barstool blog that defamed one of his clients, Samantha Ponder, in terms that were sexist and anti-religious.

Sam Ponder, who was working for ESPN at the time and covering the NFL, voiced her disapproval of the decision and brought up the show’s problematic history with sexism just a few days before the premiere of the first show.

In his message, Khan mentioned that now that ESPN is moving forward with Barstool, the executives of the network should get in touch with his client, who recently took over “one of the network’s highest-profile on-air positions as host of NFL Countdown.”