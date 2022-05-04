Bash At The Brewery Making Live Streaming Debut On IWTV, Details On Next Event

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Lehigh Valley Apparel Creations have announced they have agreed a deal with IndependentWrestling.tv to stream their sold out Bash At The Brewery event this Friday, May 6th, 2022.

Lehigh Valley Apparel Creations have also announced details of their next event:

Stay tuned for more.

