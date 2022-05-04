Bash At The Brewery Making Live Streaming Debut On IWTV, Details On Next Event

Lehigh Valley Apparel Creations have announced they have agreed a deal with IndependentWrestling.tv to stream their sold out Bash At The Brewery event this Friday, May 6th, 2022.

The irresistible force finally meets the immovable object. After months of hard nosed negotiations, LVAC and @indiewrestling have finally struck a deal to stream Bash at the Brewery LIVE! If you missed tickets or can’t make the journey to Easton, you can still catch the action! pic.twitter.com/AGkOHYuDVt — Lehigh Valley Apparel Creations (@the_LVAC) April 30, 2022

Bash at the Brewery is our LIVE STREAMING DEBUT on @indiewrestling! To make sure you can follow along at home, Jack “Loudspeaker” Dourakas (fka Gavin Loudspeaker, Louden Noxious) will be making his LVAC debut alongside our franchise player Diamond “Joe” Leonard! #bashatthebrewery pic.twitter.com/Z27PkkcCDP — Lehigh Valley Apparel Creations (@the_LVAC) May 3, 2022

Lehigh Valley Apparel Creations have also announced details of their next event:

If you blew it on Bash tickets, learn your lesson and get tickets for REEL RUMBLE 3 at @MahoningDIT https://t.co/FPNv99vW3Y – if you buy both nights in advance, I’ll give ya a free shirt! pic.twitter.com/kB9mQrAD3I — Lehigh Valley Apparel Creations (@the_LVAC) April 20, 2022

