Baszler vs. Lynch Or Reigns vs. Goldberg To Main Event Night 1 Of Wrestlemania?

WWE is reportedly set to tape both nights of WrestleMania 36 today and tomorrow, but as of earlier this week the main events for both nights had not been decided on.

There was said to be plenty of back & forth over the past week in regards to which matches would main event Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania 36, according to Fightful Select.

There have been rumors on Shayna Baszler vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch being the main event for Night One, and Fightful Select notes that this was the planned main event for Night One at point. However, there was also a push for Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg to headline Night One. There’s no word yet on what match they are going with.

A WWE source indicated that a lot of WrestleMania 36 ideas were being tossed around because officials will be able to make just about anything happen because they’re taping both nights, and that will give them freedom in editing the show.