Batista And Chris Jericho Comment On Zombies At The WWE PPV

AEW star Chris Jericho and former WWE star Batista both took to Twitter last night and responded to criticism over the Zombies Lumberjack Match that saw Damian Priest defeat The Miz at WrestleMania Backlash.

As reported before at this link, the zombies were a tie-in with Zack Snyder’s new “Army of the Dead” movie on Netflix, which stars Batista. The Animal also narrated the opening video package for the pay-per-view, which was sponsored by the movie. Batista posted a pre-show teaser tweet that said some of his “friends” would be attending the pay-per-view. His “friends” ended up being the zombies.

A fan tweeted Batista after the show and said the zombies were insulting to fans. Batista responded and said the fan should be complaining to Vince McMahon.

Batista responded-

“Wtf you telling me?!! You think I booked a bunch of fucking zombies. I’m on a damn plane! Shouldn’t you be tweeting Vince?! [man shrugging emoji]”

Jericho’s reaction appears to be a reference to a recent PWInsider report that said someone in WWE management “hated” AEW’s Blood & Guts match, and felt like the match “set the business back 30 years.”

Jericho wrote-

“Zombies…ZOMBIES? Wow that just set wrestling back 30 years.”

