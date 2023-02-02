Batista Believes Triple H’s Taking Over WWE Creative is the Best Thing for the Company

Triple H and Dave Bautista have a long history of friendship and respect, with Triple H believing in “The Animal” to the point of suggesting that Bautista join Evolution alongside himself, Randy Orton, and Ric Flair.

Years later, in the main event of WrestleMania 21, Triple H put over Bautista to become World Champion. In his retirement match at WrestleMania 35, Bautista requested to put over Triple H.

Following Vince McMahon’s resignation as Chairman and CEO as a result of the hush money scandal last year, Triple H took over WWE creative.

During an interview with ComicBook, the former WWE Champion was asked how Triple H is doing in charge. He believes it is the best decision for the company.

“I think this is the best thing for the company. It really is. It’s a personal thing with me because I know Triple H. I know how well he knows this business. I know how much he loves this business. As far as this business goes, he’s the smartest guy I’ve ever met in my life. He made me who I was. He was responsible for my career. I’ve never been ashamed to say that.”

Bautista went on to praise Triple H’s leadership abilities. He lauded Triple H’s dedication to the business.

“I think that he is so dedicated to this product and just wants the best for it. I think he’s absolutely the right person,” Bautista continued. “I’ve never met anyone else who thinks the way he does, as far as wrestling goes.”

M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin,” which opens this Friday, stars Bautista.