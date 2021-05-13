Batista Calls Out WWE Over Booking Decision On This Week’s RAW

Former WWE Champion Batista is showing public support for Asuka once again. The WWE Instagram account posted a clip of Asuka losing the non-title match to RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley on this week’s RAW. The Animal responded and called WWE out for the booking of Asuka.

Dave Batista was critical of the booking decision on RAW and responded to a WWE Instagram post with the following message:

“Seriously? Jobbing out Asuka?! 🙄 WTF?”

Asuka has not responded to Batista’s latest support as of this writing.

Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will feature Asuka, Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat with the RAW Women’s Title on the line.