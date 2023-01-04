Batista Confirms He’s Done Playing Drax the Destroyer

Dave Bautista, better known as Batista among WWE fans, made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the 2014 film “Guardians of the Galaxy” as Drax the Destroyer.

The former WWE Champion’s Hollywood career has taken off since that film. Other MCU films in which he has appeared include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers Infinity War, Avengers Endgame, and Thor Love & Thunder.

He was most recently seen as Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which debuted in late November. He will say his final goodbyes to the character in “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3,” which just finished filming.

He previously expressed uncertainty about his future in the MCU. Bautista confirmed to GQ that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be his final MCU film and that he intends to pursue other opportunities.

“I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him, but there’s a relief (that it’s over). It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy—it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Batista was backstage at the final WWE SmackDown of 2022 from Tampa, Florida.