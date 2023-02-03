Batista Hoping for WWE Hall of Fame Induction This Year

This year, Batista hopes to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Animal was originally announced for the 2020 Hall of Fame Class, but the Induction Ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19. The 2020 and 2021 ceremonies were then combined in 2021, with no fans present, but Batista was unable to attend. He told fans in a March 2021 tweet, “To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible #DreamChaser”

In an update, Batista told ComicBook.com that he hopes to be inducted this year in Los Angeles, but that he can’t guarantee it.

“I hope so, but I can’t say for sure. I can say that I’m trying. I am trying” he admitted.

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, March 31 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, right after the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown goes off the air in the same venue. As of this writing, WWE had not announced any inductees for 2023.

Batista has been retired since losing the No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 to WWE Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Triple H.