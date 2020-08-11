Batista Movie News, WWE SummerSlam 2019 On FS1, The Fiend

– STX Entertainment reportedly interested in reuniting the key actors from “My Spy” for a sequel, according to Deadline. The movie starred former WWE Champion Batista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Chloe Coleman, Ken Jeong and Devere Rogers.

It was noted that the producers want a sequel due to the strong viewership on Amazon Prime. Deadline noted that plans for the sequel are still in the early stages, and no deals are in place. “My Spy” was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on April 17 of this year, but the coronavirus pandemic changed that. The family film hit Amazon Prime on June 26, and ended up seeing a theatrical release in Canada, Australia, UK, NZ, Russia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Saudi Arabia and more, grossing $9 million. The movie follows Batista’s character named JJ, a hardened CIA operative who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9 year old girl named Sophie, played by Coleman. JJ has been sent undercover to do surveillance on Sophie’s family, and she ends up talking him into teaching her how to be a spy.

– WWE is celebrating 1 year since “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt made his in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2019, defeating “The Demon” Finn Balor in singles action. You can see a few photos of The Fiend’s in-ring debut below, along with video. The Fiend is set to challenge WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman at SummerSlam 2020 on August 23. On a related note, the 2019 SummerSlam pay-per-view will replay tonight on FS1 at 10pm ET.